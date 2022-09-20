Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?

Akeldama the field of blood Wikipedia

A possible fate for Judas?

There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.

Jewish history also says Salome suffered the same fate her actions caused the Baptiser. She was beheaded when she fell through icy water but this is not in the Bible. The vampire legend regarding Christ’s betrayer is said to come from the book of Agulah, The story indicates that Judas Iscariot was punished by God for betraying Christ band became the first vampire. There are no records of the book of Agulah, which was supposed to have been written in 843 A.D. by a catholic monk named Aed.

Fantasy or reality?

An Internet search only pulls up articles that reference Agulah but there are no actual records to validate the book or prove the monk was real. For this reason, the vampire story has been dismissed by many as pure fantasy. Some people believe that author Lynn Gibson who first wrote about this legend actually made it up. Whether you believe this legend or not it's always best to be armed with information so you will be knowledgeable regarding a subject. The book of Agulah allegedly states that after Judas hung himself God restored his life with a twist. Aed wrote that the Creator condemned Judas to walk the earth until the end of time with certain conditions. The former disciple of Christ would fear the sun and have to roam the earth in darkness. Judas would be cursed to only be able to survive by drinking the blood of living humans.

Agula's Judas: Was he real or invented?

Two gospel writers tell us what Jesus said regarding the matter. Matthew 26:24 The Son of man goeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born. Mark 14:21The Son of man indeed goeth, as it is written of him: but woe to that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! good were it for that man if he had never been born. This seems to imply a terrible fate for Judas but does not specifically say what that fate will be. Jesus may have been alluding to the fact that Judas was going to hang himself but those who believe the vampire story might infer this referred to his being cursed and becoming undead.

The legend of Judas borrows ideology from scripture that seems to bring credibility to the tale. Werewolves ) are said to be vulnerable to silver bullets. Allegedly Judas was cursed with an aversion to silver because he betrayed Christ for 30 pieces of silver. The legend of the undead Judas says vampires abhor a crucifix and are destroyed when they look at a cross is because it is a reminder of how Jesus suffered and was crucified The thirst for human blood is because Christ's innocent blood was shed for the sins of man. Scripture also gives a detailed account of what happened to Judas after he hung himself.

What really happened?

Matthew chapter 27 tells how Judas gave the blood money back to the priest but they refused to put it in their treasury. They bought a potter's field with the silver and used it to bury strangers and people who had no one to claim their bodies. In Acts chapter 1 we read that Judas bought the field and died there with his guts hanging out. Biblical scholars say that when you put these scriptures together with the fact that Judas hanged himself there is a clear picture and no contradiction.

It comes down to the way each writer interpreted the events and then wrote about them. Here is the gist of it what happened. The priests purchased the field with the money they had given Judas. but he returned. The betrayer went to the field and hung himself there. After his body had been hanging for so long in the heat of the sun the gases that were produced exploded and his bowels were hanging out. It is likely that Judas was buried in that very field. There is no indication from scripture or history that validates Judas became a vampire.