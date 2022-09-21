Friday the 13th may have originated from the last supper

The last supper Pixabay

The root of Friday the 13th

There can be up to 3 days in any calendar year where the 13th of the month falls on a Friday. There is a lot of folklore related to this date which is considered by some to bring bad luck. The origin of Friday the 13th is said to be rooted in the night of the last supper which was on the 13th of Nisan based on the Jewish calendar.

Jesus and his 12 disciples numbered 13 as they ate their final meal, during the last supper although some biblical scholars say there were more than the 13 in attendance. It has been taught through the centuries that the crucifixion was believed to have taken place on Friday but some historians say Christ was most likely crucified on Wednesday or Thursday. Be that as it may, the superstition surrounding

Friday the 13th is based on the belief that it is unlucky because Jesus was in a group of 13 on the 13th of the month and was crucified on the sixth day of the week. This seems to counter the fact that Christians worldwide celebrate "Good Friday."

In Judaism, the number 13 actually represents strength and good luck. There are numerous articles on the Internet that suggest 13 is a number to be feared and to stay away from but the website Biblical numbers for life suggests that the tree biblical meaning of the number is to "Fear no evil" which s a lot better than being apprehensive and expecting bad things to take place on Friday the 13th.