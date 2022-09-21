General Hospital woes continue for the cast as Chad Duell suffers heart-related symptoms of long Covid

Michael Corinthos GH ABC screenshot

Chad Duell shares his medical situation

Chad Duell was replaced by Robert Atkinson three times in recent months on General Hospital. The actor who portrays Michael Corinthos dealt with Covid-related issues each time Robert Atkinson stepped into the role. This last time Duell was hospitalized because he thought he had a heart attack but found out that he was dealing with long Covid.

GH cast members have been dealing with various issues on a monthly basis since January. Some fans have dubbed this the General Hospital curse and blame it on the firing of Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and two crew members last October. The men refused the Covid vaccine on religious grounds and lost their jobs. Since then there have been trials for the remaining cast with one thing happening after another.

General Hospital problems continue

In addition to Duell, Inga Cadrenall (Harmony Miller), Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall), Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) Marcs Taggert (Real' Andrews) tested positive for Covid. Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine) has been MIA since February, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) was out for back surgery, and Charles Shaghenssey (Victor Cassadine) had a hip replacement.

Sophia Matthisson (Sasha Gilmore) and Johnny Wactor (Brando Corbin) were both offscreen with no explanation. Kristina Wagoner's son Harrison Wagoner was found dead and Cameron Mathison is having experimental stem cell therapy. Emma Samms who portrays Holly Sutton also had the coronavirs and long Covid delayed her return to General Hospital.

Life happens but 13 cast members in seven months is a lot and the three other soaps, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless are not reporting having the same problems. Chad Duell said he had an infection that affected his heart but he is on antibiotics and should soon be better.