The history behind Queen Camilla and Princess Kate wearing mourning veils for Queen Elizabeth

Camilla and Kate mourning veils Cosmopolitan screenshots

A centuries-old tradition

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wore black mourning veils during the services for Queen Elizabeth II. The history behind the custom of wearing a mourning veil dates back to the days of Queen Victoria. The black color and the veil covering the face were considered a symbol of the loss of life and death.

The Victorian mourning veil was more than just a simple black lace face covering. It was made of black crêpe fabric and had to be long enough to come "to the bottom edge of her skirt...as well as down the widow's back" according to etiquette expert Emily Post. Black crêpe fabric was designed for the purpose of not reflecting any light and was also considered a symbol of the death of a spouse removing the light from the widow's life. Crepe is a type of heavy silk that feels stiff to the touch and can be uncomfortable to wear and holds in heat.

After Prince Albert passed away in 1861, Queen Victoria wore a mourning veil and some form of mourning attire un for 40 years until she died in 1901. Victoria never wore her Imperial State Crown again because it would have required her to remove her mourning veil. Queen Victoria's dedication to her deceased husband was an inspiration for Victorian women's mourning customs. Black mourning dresses and veils primarily were worn by middle- and upper-class women and were a way to visibly establish one's status.

Widows in the Victorian era were expected to have a public display of their grief instead of quietly reflecting in a private setting. Everything a widow wore in public had to be black in order to reflect that she was mourning. This included accessories like jewelry and umbrellas. This custom goes back more than 170 years and is rarely seen today but when it is upheld is usually only observed during a funeral service.