The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope explodes at Thomas and Steffy for helping Taylor and derailing Brooke

Thomas and Hope B&B screenshot

Tension builds on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Hope Logan (Anika Noelle) will soon reach her limit where Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) children are concerned. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Wood) have made no secret of the fact that they want their parents back together and are becoming bolder in making their desires known.

Steffy and Hope had been trying to get along for the sake of their children but recently had a heated conversation regarding Brooke Logan ( Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Hope told Steffy to stop trying to break up her mother's marriage while Steffy accused Brooke of not being able to be faithful to any man including her father.

Brooke's night is ruined

Brooke has planned a romantic night for Ridge and hopes they can get their marriage back on track but spoilers say Steffy will find a way to interfere. Hope will be livid that Brooke's special plans were ruined and not only will she give Steffy a piece of her mind but she will also tell Thomas she is tired of their interference in her mother's life.

There is already a lot of tension between Thomas and Hope because of their disagreement over custody of Douglas Forrester ( Django Ferri) and things are about to become much worse. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say Hope will soon explode at Thomas because he wants Taylor with his dad. Hope will feel as if Taylor's children are double-teaming her and she will make her displeasure known.