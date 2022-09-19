Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Summer and Kyle Y&R screenshot

Kyle and Summer will soon be stunned

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.

Celeb Dirty Laundry says Kyle and Summer will make a stunning discovery and suggests that they may have to intervene during the opening of Noah Newman's (Rory Gibson) new nightclub because their mothers might begin arguing again. The rumor mill has suggested that although their mothers have promised to be on their best behavior they may possibly ruin Skyle's vow renewal ceremony.

A mystery unfolds

Soap Dirt says that Phyllis is going to find herself in a tight spot and wonder if Diane is behind it. Perhaps Kyle and Summer find evidence that links Phyllis to the sabotage found on Diane's computer and or that "Red' was behind the article that exposed Diane's past deeds. Whatever Skyle finds out it will be a stunning revelation.

On Monday and Tuesday, Kyle and Summer will be dealing with their mothers and making a harsh decision where Phyllis and Diane are concerned. Summer will also tell her mom that she knows everything which will shock Phyllis but Summer will be talking about the vow renewal and not Diane. Be sure to stay tuned in to The Young and the Restless and keep in mind that coverage of the Queen's funeral may delay Monda's episode.