Qeen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip Sky News Australia screenshot

The Royals have a long day ahead on Monday

The family of Queen Elizabeth II will be in for a long day on Monday before the deceased monarch is buried. A lot will be taking place from long before sunrise until she is laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel w with her husband Prince Phillip, who passed away on April 9th last year.

The queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall will end Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. local time. At around 10:35 a.m., a group of pallbearers will lift her coffin onto the gun carriage that was used for the funerals of Winston Churchill, Queen Victoria, her father George VI, and her grandfather George V.

According to Deadline, the Queen’s casket will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey, where King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry, will walk behind the coffin. Shortly after world leaders will arrive including American President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The following Prime Ministers are also expected: New Zealand's, Jacinda Ardern, Australia's Anthony Albanese, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

The ceremony begins

Once the ceremony begins, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland KC the secretary general of the Commonwealth will speak. Next will be a sermon by Justin Welby The Archbishop of Canterbury. Following the sermon, two minutes of silence will be observed across the nation. Heathrow airport will stop all arrivals and departures of airplanes for 30 minutes in honor of the period of silence. "The service will end with reveille, the national anthem, and a lament played by the Queen’s piper".

The casket will be next be conveyed to Windsor and the route will be lined by the armed forces who will be firing their guns every sixty seconds. . The Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will each toll. At 4 p.m. local time a committal service will take place at St. George’s Chapel which will be led by the Dean of Windsor Castle and a congregation that includes the Royal Family and also some of the Queen’s personal staff.

The Archbishop will pronounce the blessing and those in attendance will sing “God Save the King.” Just before the final hymn, the Sceptre. the Imperial State Crown, and the Orb, will be removed from the Queen’s coffin and placed on the altar.

News coverage

MSNBC will begin covering the services at 3:00 a.m. on Monday while Fox News and BBC America will air the funeral live and uninterrupted starting at 4 a.m. Live coverage from C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org & C-SPAN will begin at 5:30 a.m. Be sure ot also check with your local neworks.

The final services for Queen Elizabetth II will be paid for in full by the British taxpayers. The last time thtsi was done for a head of state was in 1965 after the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.