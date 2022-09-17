AP/AEP bills will increase an average of $20.00 beginning November 1st.

AEP rate hike WDBJ7 screenshot

Rate increase will affect AEP and AP cstomers

American Electric Power customers shold brace themselves for a rate hike in about six weeks. AEP operates in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee as Appalachian Power and just announced that for the average household that uses 1,000-kilowatt hours per month those customers can expect their bills to go up at least $20.00.

The increase begins on November 1st which is just in time for the holiday season when many cocnsmers say their bills aotomaiaclly are higher. AP says this involves the "fuel cost" which is the part of the bill that covers the cost of purchasing coal and natural gas that gives power to the electric plants and that it does not earn any revenue from that fuel cost.

The reasons for the rate hike and what you can do to offset it

This most recent increase is due to COVID19, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation. Appalachain Power says it asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission to spread the increased cost overa period of two years. This will help ease customers into paying for the addition on their bill. In addition to turning off unnecessary lights there are other ways to lower your bill to offset the increase.

Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer said the following: “We recognize these are challenging financial times for many people and families,” “We strive each day to keep fuel costs as low as possible, continuously monitoring energy markets for opportunities to purchase fuel and energy at prices that are advantageous to customers.” Teresa Hall a representative of the power company told WDBJ7 that anyone having a problem paying their electric bill should contact AEP for options.