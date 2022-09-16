Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on Saturday

Henry Street Heritage Festival WDBJ7 screenshot

Henry Street Heritage Festival returns with free afternoon admission

The 32nd annual Henry Sreet Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 in Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke. A difference this year will be that there is no admission fee during the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After 5 there will be a fee to enter, which includes the evening concert by Robin Thicke and SWV (Sisters with Voices). Advance tickets are $35.00 plus a processing fee and on the day of the festival, tickets will be $45.00 plus a fee for credit cards.

The first festival in 1990 was free and actually held on Henry Street which was known as the Yard and was the center of the local African American community for decades. Later festivals were held in Washington Park in order to accommodate a larger crowd. When the venue was relocated to Elmwood Park vendors began selling their wares and those who attended were more diverse. There was an outcry from some in the African American community when a fee began being charged just to attend the event.

Additional information

The Henry Street Heritage Festival celebrates the Roanoke area’s African-American culture and community by showcasing art, vendors, food, live music, family fun, and children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

There will be no refund or credit issued for advance reservations. ALL SALES ARE FINAL and there will be no refunds or exchanges. All chairs including lawn chairs are prohibited in Elmwood Park Amphitheater, except stadium seats. NO Umbrellas, NO pets, and NO Weapons of any kind are allowed.