Queen Elizabeth's 500 million dollar fortune detailed

The Queen had a vast fortune

The death of the Queen of England has left more questions than answers and one issue the public is curious about is how her assets will be distributed. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast fortune for her heirs which has been estimated to be around 500 million dollars. Royal protocol dictates how some but not all of her holdings will be distributed.

The private property of Elizabeth II includes Balmoral castle in Scotland and Sandringham in the U.K. which were inherited from her father. according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen. According to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen, royal wills are not disclosed to the public, but King Charles, the Queen’s heir will inherit Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle.

What is known at this point

It is not known who will inherit the Queen's stock portfolio, her additional investments, or her private asses but Berthelsen said that Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Holyrood Palace, and "a variety of other items" that include archives, the Crown jewels, and an art collection, will also remain the property of King Charles III, the reigning monarch.

CNN reported King Charles III has passed the Duchy of Cornwall to his oldest son, Prince Wiliam, as per British law which states this property belongs to the current Prince of Wales. This private estate is worth $1.5 billion and includes land and property that cover almost 140,000. It is not known at this time if the Queen made any specific provisions in her will for her other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.