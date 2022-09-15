Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional Airport

Handguns Wkipedia screenshot

No guns allowed

On Tuesday, a Pulaski woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers were notified that she brought a loaded handgun to the checkpoint at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. News7 is reporting that a TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor noticed the gun with the woman’s carry-on items as they entered the X-ray machine. The unnamed female was cited on a weapons charge and also faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

The Transportaton Security officer alerted the police who took the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge. TSA agents prevented her from carrying a loaded.380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets onto her flight. Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport told News7 the following.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns on their person or accessible in their carry-on property are illegal. When a gun is detected at the screening checkpoint the result is a significant fine with potential criminal charges filed on the passenger.”

This includes travelers who have a concealed gun carry permit because a concealed carry permit does not allow for any firearms to be carried onto an airplane. TSA says this is the sixth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint this year. The Roanoke Times says this ties the record for 2018 and 2019 with three months left in 2022.

In 2021 "TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded". Civil penalties for checkpoint weapons violations can cost thousands of dollars. If the violator is a member of the TSAPrecheck they can lose their privileges.