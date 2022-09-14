Oprah shuts down conversation with Gale King regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvnqd_0huv4SfC00
Oprah and Gayle KingCBS screenshot

Gayle King attempts to engage Oprah

Newsweek is reporting that Oprah Winfrey shut down a conversation with her good friend Gayle King and left her hanging when the former talk show queen was pressed for details related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah did a prime-time interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly after Mexit that stunned the world and continues to have people talking.

King was in Toronto working on a documentary on Sidney Poitier and had a chat with Winfrey about the revelations that came forth when she spoke with the Duke and Duchess that became known as the bombshell interview. Some may have assmed that Winfrey set out to get the juicy details on the royals but Oprah admitted to Gayle that she was not looking for a "bombshell" but only wanted to give Harry and Meghan a safe space to tell their story of why they left England.

Oprah dismissed Gayle

King asked her long-time associate if she thought there would be reconciliation between the Sussexes and the other royals. Oprah replied that all families have problems and she was not going to get involved in anyone's family business. She also pointed out that all relatives have issues to work through including the royals. King said at that point her friend dismissed her by saying the interview was over.

The world is watching and waiting just like Gayle King to see if Prince William and Prince Harry will reconcile. The Mirror probably has the most balanced perspective and gives the answers that Oprah cannot. In a September 11 article, Ingrid Seward said she believes the brothers are doing what they believe their grandmother would have wanted for the sake of duty and that there has not yet been a true reconciliation but time will show us the truth.

