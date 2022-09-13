It's lights out one hour earlier at the Eiffel Tower to conserve energy

Eifel Tower Jean-Luc Ichard screenshot

The Eifel Tower will soon go dark

On Tuesday Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that the lights in the Eiffel Tower will soon begin being turned off about an hour earlier each night. This is an effort to conserve electricity because the continuing war in Ukraine is deepening the energy crisis in Europe.

Russia has reduced natural gas supplies to several European countries in retaliation for their support of Ukraine. This has led to a surge in inflation as well as an increase in gas and electricity prices, leading to fear about shrinking supplies as winter and the heating season is approaching. The mayor said the Eiffel Tower has been illuminated until 1 a.m. but now the lights will be turned off around 11:45 pm when the last visitors have exited.

This effort to prevent later blackouts and energy shortages will begin on September 23. Some European nations have decreased or halted production because of the surge in prices and the European Union desires to pass proposals that will ease the energy crisis and reduce consumption by 10%. Hidalgo also emphasized that streetlights across Paris and the ornate bridges over the Seine River also will remain illuminated at night as a safety precaution.

The iconic landmark stands 984 feet high and rests on a base that is 17 feet tall, and a television antenna on top of the tower gives it a total elevation of 1,063 feet. The Eiffel Tower was the tallest structure in the world until 1929 when the Chrysler Building in New York was topped off.