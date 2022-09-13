Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet

Archie and Lilibet Royal Daily News Screenshot

Archie and Lilibet may be headed to England

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be sending for their children to join them but this has not been confirmed. The Telegraph is suggesting that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland might fly with her grandchildren to gather with the Royals.

The public shifts gears by praising Harry and attacking William

Since arriving in England there has been a mixed reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan. There were a few people who rudely refused to shake hands with the Duchess and there was also an outcry on social media from those who praised Harry for showing affection toward his wife.

During the walkabout on Saturday, social media commenters praised the Prince and Princess of Wales but as they were getting into their vehicle to leave the tide turned. Harry opened the car door for Meghan and Royal watchers began chastising Prince Willam for not doing the same for Princess Kate. There will probably be a lot more shifts and changes by the end of the month when the mourning period is over.