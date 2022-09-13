Diane continues to one-up Phyllis and beat her at her own game on The Young and the Restless

Diane Jenkins Y&R screenshot

Phyllis will not stop

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) showed up at the Abbott mansion expressing her shock at coming across a document on her computer that is related to the Marchetti line that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is overseeing. She interrupts Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor)` and Summer Abbott ( Allison Lanier) and tells them about finding the agreement with a subcontractor to create furniture for an extreme amount of money.

Diane tells the couple it appears to be a kickback scheme and she believes Phyllis is framing her. Diane argues that Phyllis “the very savvy computer hacker” must have slipped it onto `her hard drive but Skyle does not know what to believe. The duo remained calm and ask Kyle's mother to allow them to handle it. They know what both of their mothers are capable of so they want to make certain that of the truth.

Things are not going according to plans

Even if Phyllis were to cover her tracks and insist she is innocent Kyle and Summer should be keeping score now and realize that Diane is being ambushed. First, there was the expose written by Talia Morgan ( Natalie Morales), and several people saw her talking to Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

That did not turn out the way Phyllis desired so she has put her Marchetti plan in motion. When she finds out that Diane has bested her again the redhead will be livid. Her anger is going to go up a notch as spoilers indicate that Jack is growing fonder of his son's mother. Next week Nikki is going to attempt to gain information from Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) in the hopes of getting rid of Diane but spoilers tease that this could backfire.

Will Diane be exposed as a fraud or keep on winning?

Kyle and Summer are so determined to remain on the neutral ground that they could be missing what is right in front of them. Phyllis will probably have to make a drastic move that ends in real disaster in order for her schemes to come to light.

Once this takes place she could lose her position at Marchetti and become alienated from Kyle and Summer. Her only salvation would be if Diane's mystery friend turns on her and exposes some new information. In the meantime, Phyllis and Nikki continue to strike out and Diane continues to one-up them. Spoilers also suggest that the redhead will go off the rails when she finds out Nik Newman (Josh Morrow) hooked up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) the woman who ran Summer out of town. (Stay tuned to The Yong and the Restless to find out what happens next.