General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison chooses controversial therapy hoping to delay or avoid major surgery

Cameron Mathison Good Morning America Screenshot

Cameron Mathison embarks on a new journey

When General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison who portrays Drew Cain was only two and a half years old he was diagnosed with Legg Calve Perthes disease which is a childhood degenerative bone disorder. This condition is caused by interruption to the blood flow to the ball of the hip joint, which causes the bone to die. He says he had to wear leg braces for a number years and did not walk until he was seven.

Mathison admits he has gone through a lot of "gut issues, immune system issues", and even had cancer a few years ago. The actor hopes to delay or even possibly avoid hip surgery for the disease and is now teaming up with R3 Stem Cell a controversial clinic and whose founder Dr, David Green has come under scrutiny for his medical claims. The soap vet calls the possibility of stem cell treatment "incredible" ajnd posted on Instagram that he is "super excited."

Cameron Mathison is excited

Soaps in Depth sasy Cameron added “We’ve all got our challenges. I’ve tried so many things and now I’m doing stem cells with Dr. David Green at R3. And I’m very, very excited about it. I’m their brand ambassador. I’m a perfect candidate because I’ve tried everything else. And I’m literally getting ready for hip replacement, which I just don’t want to do at my age. Because I’m so young. And I’m not ready for it.”

“I got a stem cell injection into my hip,” “Right into my hip joint. I think 20 million stem cells with some exosomes there. But not only that, I also had an IV stem cell… 60 million stem cells, I believe, 60 billion exosomes. Which can help you in a regenerative way, boosting your immune function, helping your gut lining, and all the things that your body is trying to repair.”

SOD is a asking fans to join them is wishing that everything works out for Cameron Mathison and the spoiler promises to give updates on his journey to better health. Be sure to continue watching General Hospital to find ot what happens next with Drew Cain;