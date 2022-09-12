Social Media attacks Prince William but there is a reason for his public stance

The Fab Four The List sreenshot

Looks can be deceiving

Social media users can be brutal when they flip on you and in this moment it is William the Prince of Wales who is being attacked. For once since the Duke and Duchess left England two years ago, Prince Harry is being cheered as his brother the heir to the throne is being jeered. A moment caught on camera on Saturday is responsible for it all. Social media noticed that the future king did not open the car door for his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton as his brother Prince Harry did for his spouse Meghan Markle.

There is a possible plausible explanation for William's actions and it has to do with Royal protocol. No one can say with certainty that things are or are not a bit frosty in the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Perhaps as some have suggested the heir apparent might not be a touchy-feely husband. There is also the possibility that Prince William and Kate Middleton are operating in an unspoken Royal form of protocol.

Is image everything?

According to The List working Royals are discouraged from engaging in public displays of affection in order to appear they are all business so to speak. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been married since 2011 and have had 11 years to practice their public persona. Although they might not be able to hold hands and touch each other as Prince Harry and Meghan do in public opening a car door would be a bit different and seen as an act of William being courteous more so than affectionate.

Prince William and Princess Kate are now one step closer to the day they will rule as king and queen of England so they probably are beginning to show themselves to be like monarchs than a loving couple. The airs of professionalism are all around every day as those in certain high-level positions feel the need to present themselves in a certain manner.

Pay attention and learn

The unspoken Royal protocol of the Prince and Princess of Wales reminds me of a job I once worked where the manager and assistant manager would walk out of their offices each morning at 9:00 am. Their heads were held high as if reminding everyone they were in charge. All the employees stopped working to watch them pass by and say good morning but no one ever told me this was required so I continued answering phones.

During my next annual review, the assistant manager told me my job performance was excellent but my not stopping my duties was noticed and he said that acknowledging him and the manager was a form of respect for their position. I had assumed doing a good job was the way to exhibit respect and earn my check but from then on I played along because I needed employment. Perhaps the Prince and Princess of Wales feel it is necessary to project the image of authority as did my former managers.

Perhaps the distance between William and Kate is what they have agreed upon and nothing more. Body language expert Judi James says the behavior of the Prince and Princess of Wales is "pitch-perfect for their royal role.” Even so, holding a car door open would have seemed like a kind gesture but that's obviously not the image the Prince and Princess of Wales want to portray.