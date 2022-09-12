Prince William and Kate Middleton may be observing an unwritten Royal protocol

The Royals The Royal Family channel

The Royal views on public displays of affection

In the video of the "Fab Four" on the roundabout walk on Saturday there was something that was very noticeable. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very affectionate toward one another while William Prince of Wales and Kate Princess of Wales were not. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood close to one another, held hands, and at times touched each other across the back. The free king and his wife seemed to be all business and there is a reason why.

Some of it could be their personal choice but their public behavior is also a result of Royal etiquette and unspoken rules. It is believed that public displays of affection are discouraged for the purpose of giving the appearance of working. In the video and images from Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales certainly did come across as positioning themselves to be taken seriously as the King and Queen to be.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, were very touch and clingy, and with good reason. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were known for breaking protocol regarding PDA, when they were working Royals and on Saturday probably needed to lean on one another a bit more. They were back in England among Harry's family for the first time since moving to America. The couple also had to appear as working Royals alongside William and Kate with whom things have been a bit strained.

Prince Harry and Meghan have not been in such a public setting for over two years and are somewhat out of practice. Willam and Kate on the other hand have been doing this nonstop since 2011 and have perfected their craft. Meghan Markle knows that there are those who blame her for Mexit and others who don't like her ethnicity. Is it any wonder she would choose to stick close to her spouse?