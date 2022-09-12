Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham Palace The Royal Family Channel screenshot

London Bridge is down

It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away the first public official to be informed would be her private secretary, the Right Honorable Edward Young CVO. After that, the code phrase “London Bridge is down,” would be told to the British Prime Minister and then the death would be told to the leaders of the fifteen countries where the queen was head of state, and next the leaders of the thirty-six other nations in the Commonwealth.

The similarities between the death announcements of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

As the scene began to unfold on Thursday morning before the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced I thought of the night of August 31, 1997, when Diana Princess of Wales died after an auto accident. Once the initial announcement of the car crash was given there was a long eerie silence. No updates came and news reporters seemed baffled. I recall my grandmother saying the Princess was probably already dead and once the family was notified everyone else would be told.

Later it was revealed that this is indeed what had taken place so as time continued to go by on Thursday I wondered if history might be repeating and it appears that it may have. In addition, some things may have been taking place that the world at large was not privy to. Terrence Klein posted an article on June 8 of this year on the website, American Magazine where he shared something quite interesting.

What the public may not have been told about Operation London Bridge

Here is a statement Klein made regarding King Charles III. "He will become king before we even know that she has passed. Presumably, Charles, the Prince of Wales, will be at the bedside of his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth. When he rises from it, his siblings will kiss his hand in acknowledgment of his accession".

Klein goes on to explain that plan for Operation London Bridge was devised in the 1960s but may have been tweaked over the decades. He went on to say: "A queen will have passed, and a king ascended long before the waiting world learns of the event. As the media is finally informed, a footman will follow a much older custom, crossing the pink gravel in front of Buckingham Palace to pin a black-framed death notice on its gates."

Is this what transpired prior to and js after Queen Elizabeth left this earth? We may never know for certain because although we are in a day of the Internet, Royal insiders and Palace leakers there are still somethings that are closely guarded and kept under wraps.