Countess Sophie of Wessex is taking the Queen's death especially hard

Sophie Countess of Wexler and Queen Elizabeth The Royal Family Channel screenshot

Countess Sophie and the Queen were very close

In the above image Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is to the right of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II. It has been reported that when the monarch passed away she was surrounded by her son Prince Charles now King Charles III, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, her grandson William the Prince of Wales, and her son Edward the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie.

Some news outlets are reporting that Countess Sophie and the Queen were especially close which is why she joined the Royal family when the other two daughters-in-law Kate Middleton Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex did not. Kate was said to be watching her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The rumor mill says Meghan Markle was prepared to go with Prince Harry bt Prince Charles allegedl did not invite her. Sophie met her future spouse Prince Edward in1987 and they began dating in 1993. She married the youngest son of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II in June 1997 and they have two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Countess Sophie of Wessex Wikipedia Screenshot

Countess Sophie and Queen Elizabeth were like mother and daughter

Countess Sophie was born Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones on January 20, 1965, and became a full-time Royal in 2002, She is a patron of more than 70 charities and organizations and undertakes over 200 engagements each year, including visits to schools, universities, and military bases. Her charity work centers around disabled individuals, agriculture, avoidable blindness, and women's rights. The Co called Queen Elizabeth "Mama" and is said to be devastated by her death.

Sophie's bond with the Royal family grew stronger after her own mother died of cancer in 2007. Daily Mail reports that the Contess was deeply sorrowful when Prince Phillip passed away and became a rock for the Queen and the two truly loved one another. Some insiders say they were like mother and daughter.



