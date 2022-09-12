Meghan Markle bashers are not stopping her golden moments

Meghan Markle and Archie Save the children UK screenshot

Meghan bashers continue with the hate

There have been so many negative articles and comments aimed at Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex since she moved to the United States with her husband Prince Harry. There has also been a lot of recent criticism of her Netflix podcast Archetypes . Article after article states that Markle is a failure but the truth is Archetypes has been number one on Spotify for two weeks.

It seems the Duchess can not catch a break even when she is succeeding or doing something worthwhile. Although many Britons greeted her with handshakes, hugs, and flowers there were also a few who refused to shake her hand as she and Prince Harry, along with William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales went on a walkabout on Saturday. This must have been difficult because in addition to the normal indifference towards celebrities and Royals there have been racist attacks against Markle.

Additional layers to the naysayers

Now there is Bethenny Frankel from the Real Housewives reality series who has added her two cents worth of "Meghan bashing" by saying Markle is a woman without a country. Frankel's ire for the Duchess is evident but In spite of her haters, Meghan does have some people in Britain, the US, and around the world who do think highly of her.

Meghan who is biracial is the daughter-in-law of the new King as she is married to his son Prince Harry. Their children Archie and Lilibet were born with Royal blood and are now officially a prince and a princess because they are the grandchildren of the King of England. These are the facts and in addition, Charles III did something his mother Queen Elizabeth did not which is acknowledged his acceptance of Meghan for all the world to hear.

Some believe it was only just for the sake of implied unity until after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on September 19. Still, If the new sovereign is at least giving the appearance of moving forward why are so many of his subjects and others around the world holding onto hate towards a woman they have never even met?

The haters are not stopping Archetypes, have not broken up her marriage, or kept her from being acknowledged as part of the Windsor family. Her children have brought the first splash of color to the Roal bloodline and Meghan is winning in spite of all the hate.