Are King Charles and the Royal family bridging a gap or putting on a show for the sake of duty?

King Charles and Queen Camillia ET screenshot

King Charles III may be leading by example but why?

In his first address to the nation, King Charles III said he loved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which indicates he may desire to bridge the gap in his family. The new sovereign also mentioned their lives overseas which has been interpreted by some to indicate that the monarch accepts that he may have to love his son from afar.

The Royals are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth which seems to have brought them together but is this real or only for appearance's sake? Comments on the Internet indicate that for every person who believes the new monarch desires to leave the past behind there are others who say his actions are only a King doing his duty.

There have been so many reports in the news related to the alleged rift between William the Prince of Wales and his brother Prince Harry but on Saturday the Royal siblings displayed what appeared to be a united front along with their wives Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. Are they, however, truly putting aside their differences or putting up a Royal illusion until Queen Elizabeth is buried?

Reports contradict but time will tell all

First reports on Thursday indicated that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were heading to Balmoral upon being told that Queen Elizabeth II was gravely ill. Later news, however, stated that the Duke would be traveling alone. It is now being alleged that King Charles III did not desire Meghan to come with Prince Harry to Balmoral on Thursday but no one knows for certain if this is true, if it was done in anger or if only specific Royals were allowed.

Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales was also absent and it was reported that she remained with her three children. Sophie Countess of Wessex who is married to Prince Edward was by the Queen's bedside when she passed away. It has been said that Sophie who has been married to the younger brother of King Charles since 1999 was very close to her mother-in-law. Perhaps after a 23-year relationship, the Countess has earned a place of love and respect with the Royals and they were not brushing off Meghan or Kate.

It has also been reported that King Charles cares for Meghan and kept a picture of himself and his daughter-in-law in his home. Royal watchers also say that he had asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit prior to the death of the Queen. The funeral service for Elizabeth II is scheduled for September 19. After all, has been said and done time will tell whether or not the House of Windsor is for real or acting out an image for the sake of duty.