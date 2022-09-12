The Shadow man encounter

Shadow man Disney A Christmas Carol Screenshot

Shadow man encounters

There are a lot of stories and varied explanations for Shadow men and no one knows for certain what they are. Many people claim to see them but their reason for being among us is not clear. Wikipedia describes them as a perceived spiritual or paranormal non-human black mass. These beings are often thought to represent the underworld or death. In the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol the spirit of Christmas yet to come was faceless and wearing a black cloak and hood which is how some people describe the Grim Reaper or death.

Heidi Hollis author of The Hat Man: The True Story of Evil Encounters describes the Shadow people as "dark silhouettes with human shapes and profiles that flicker in and out of peripheral vision." I grew up in a Christian community where we were told that such beings were demons and that should we see one to ask "What in the Name of the Lord do you want." My grandmother that any spirit from heaven would state its business and if it was not it would disappear.

Those who have supernatural encounters often feel they are all alone or are told it was their imagination. I share my personal viewing of a Shadow man so that others will know this is very real, they are not hallucinating and they are not alone.

More than a dream

Many times shadow men are seen in dreams, sleep paralysis or night terrors. I had one such encounter decades ago and shared it on a different platform where I also revealed the story I am about to share but in less detail

I saw a shadow man one afternoon in 2012 around 2:30 pm while at a former neighbor's home. I was fully awake and not sleep-deprived and had recently moved. Elise who lived across the street and a few houses down from my former residence called me one day to pick up a flier about a church event. When I arrived she let me in and I walked with her towards her bedroom. I stood in the hallway while she went into a small room adjacent to her bedroom on the left.

Just as she was walking back toward me I saw something moving out of the corner of my right eye. I assumed it was her son going into his bedroom which was between Elise's bedroom and the living room. Elise had a nervous look on her face as she handed me the flier but at the time I did not think much about it. I assumed her son or perhaps her husband was in a bad mood and she was embarrassed they did not speak.

Reality sets in

An hour later, however, at home, I began to process what happened. If Elise's son or even her husband was home at the time even if they were mad at her why would they walk past me without speaking? I also realized I had not heard any footsteps but only saw a fleeting shadow of a figure whisk into the bedroom. It had happened so fast and I was so focused on reaching for the flier I did not turn to look. I also recalled that as I left the house I had not seen anyone in that bedroom.

I was so alarmed that I called my youngest brother Bob who was good friends with Elsie's son and had stayed at the home for a few months. Bob told me a harrowing tale that he had not shared because he did not believe anyone would believe him. He said that while he was living in that house he woke up one night to find a black shadow man looking at him. He asked Elise about it and she said she had also seen it and assumed death was stalking her because she had been diagnosed with cancer.

I had seen a shadow man that was bold enough to walk about in that house in broad daylight. I also came to the conclusion that Elise knew I had seen it which is why she looked nervous as she handed me the flier. I cannot prove any of this but can only say that it is true. Not long after this Elise passed away and her home was sold. On the rare occasion I drive in that direction I wonder if the new owners have encountered this being. My brother says that neither Elise's husband or her son ever told him if they had seen it.