Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Title changes in the Royal family

The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have Royal titles and are now officially His Royal Highness Prince Archie and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet. When Archie was born he was given the title Earl of Dumbarton and could have had the title of lord. His parents decided instead that he be called Master Archie. Now thanks to the 1917 ruling of King George V the Queen's passing has set all of this in motion as he declared that the grandchildren of a ruling monarch should become princes and princesses.

The future of the Royals

The question on the minds of many at this point is whether or not the death of the Queen will bring any changes where Prince Harry and Meghan are concerned. King Charles mentioned them by name during his first address to the nation and it was noticed that he did not refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He wished them well in their life overseas which could be interpreted that they will not be returning as working Royals.

Some news outlets have suggested that King Charles was offering an olive branch and might consider doing what the Queen did not. He may allow the Sussexes to work as part-time Royals but right now the focus is on mourning Elizabeth II. Whatever happens Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are officially part of the Royal bloodline no matter what some may think of their mother.