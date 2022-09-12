Mercury retrograde is here

Mercury retrograde Vox

It's that time of year

At least three times each year Mercury appears to be moving backward in orbit which is referred to as retrograde. This is an illusion based on the location of the earth to the planet when they go around the sun at different speeds. It will be taking place from September 9th until October 1st. I have heard television characters blame this phenomenon for strange things that occur but never paid much attention to it until today.

When Mercury is in retrograde or rather Mercury retrograde (which is he correct wording) happens the planet appears to move in reverse. This is supposed to lead to something from the past returning in some manner including former spouses or romantic interests. Because the first planet from the sun is said to rule communication we are advised to beware of emails, texts, and messages from exes during this time.

A blast from the past or things working backward

I never put any thought into it until today when a young man said a woman who had not contacted him in quite a while texted him to say she was doing well. Is this a coincidence or was this woman influenced by the constellations? If Mercury retrograde is real then why is everyone not affected and what makes the difference?

A young woman told me that more than one ex had reached out to her and each time it was during Mercury retrograde so she is a believer. For the past two days I have experienced computer and cell phone glitches and $200 disappearing from an account but thankfully reappeared the following day.

A retrograde Mercury is also described as a time when as my maternal grandmother would say everything seems to be a$$ backward and some things do not work as they should. Communication seems to undergo a sort of "symbolic reversal", which causes the "domain of its influence" to be thrown into chaos and disarray

The 17th-century political adviser William Lilly, the author of Christian Astrology thought retrograde planets suggested unexpected returns such as a runaway horse, that came back home. Scientists debunk the idea of Mercury retrograde affecting anything on earth but those who believe they have experienced it because of a computer glitch, an ex who returned, or just a wacky day will stick to their stories.