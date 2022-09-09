King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan Markle The list screenshot

A change may come in the Royal Household

When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.

On Thursday Prince Harry was summoned to Balmoral Castle with the rest of the family after reports his 96-year-old grandmother's doctors were concerned about her health. As news reporters repeated the same information over and over throughout the morning it was reminiscent of the night Diana Princes of Wales died after a car crash in Paris.

Reconciliation is possible

After the initial report that she was injured, there were no new updates and eerie silence of sorts for quite a while until Princess Diana's death was confirmed. Likewise, no update came regarding the Queen until after her family had all gathered. Now that Harry and his loved ones are together once again perhaps in honor of the late Monarch some reconciliation may take place.

Some reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview and Harry's new book have damaged their relationship with the Royals and there will be no turning back. A recent report from insiders, however, suggested that "Prince Charles" had wanted to mend fences and deeply missed his son. It was even reported that the former Prince of Wales and the Queen invited the Sussexes to visit but they refused.

Will King Charles and Prince Harry come o an agreement?

Now that King Charles II will rule as a sovereign it is being said that he will streamline Royal duties and make other changes. Automatically Prince Willam becomes heir apparent and Duke of Cornwall which makes Kate Middleton Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla Parker Bowles who has been a hard-working member of he family since marrying Charles is now the Queen Consort.

After Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest and King Charles II is officially reigning the world will be waiting to see what happens with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Will the death of the Queen soften hearts and bring her family together and will the new monarch allow the Sussexes to work as part-time Royals? Perhaps Prince Harry is happy with his new life and does not want any changes or his father will refuse any type of concessions.

Decades ago Queen Elizabeth deemed Camilla as a divorced woman who could not marry a future king which led Charles to marry Diana. Now the Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consor despite earlier objections so anything is possible.