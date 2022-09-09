Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venue

Restaurants and Lodges screenshot

Smiith Mountaiin Lake Wine Festiival iis thiis weekend

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is announcing the 2022 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will be held at the “new” Mariners Landing Resort and Country Club. The new location n Huddleston is an amazing waterfront location and offers superior music, food, wine, and artisan vendors. "Capacity will be limited for this highly anticipated festival" so it is recommended you purchase tickets soon.

It will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 and The festivities will include live music, artisan vendors, wineries, and gourmet food. Festival admission allows for one complimentary glass of wine.

Special VIP perks

For the past three decades, the SML Wine Festival has been growing and evolving to become the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s largest non-dues fundraiser. All proceeds from the event are used to support the local business community and also promote tourism. VIP ticket holders will able to experience something pretty grand.

They will have access to an entrance that takes them directly into the festival where they will then have access to a VIP lounge area with both indoor and outdoor seating. VIPs also will be able to take advantage of a special area that offers the best view of the stage Throughout the day they will be the recipients of a variety of gourmet meals at the award-winning venue The Landing Restaurant. catered by Chef Bruno Silva and his staff.