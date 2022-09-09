King Charles III and the legacy of Charles I and II

King Charles Wikipedia

King Charles III What's in a name?

King Charles III the former Prince of Wales decided to follow in his mother's footsteps utilizing his Christian name as a monarch. He could have opted like some of his ancestors to use a different like King George. The new sovereign will more than likely be living down the history and legacy of his two predecessors Charles I and Charles II.

King Charles I fought the armies of the English and Scottish Parliaments during the English Civil War but was defeated in 1645. He surrendered to Scottish forces and was handed over to Long Parlaiment. Charles refused demands for a constitutional monarchy, and in November 1647 he escaped captivity but was later re-imprisoned on the Isle of Wight.

King Charles I Wikipedia screenshot

Charles II and the future of the monarchy

Charles I aligned himself with Scotland, but by the end of 1648, the Parliamentarian New Model Army was controlling England and in January 1649 the King was tried, and convicted, then executed for high treason The monarchy was abolished and the Commonwealth of England was established as a republic.

King Charles III Wikipedia screenshot

Charles II was King of Scotland from 1649 until 1651, and King of England, Ireland, and Scotland from the 1660 Restoration of the monarchy until his death in 1685. King Charles II was said to have 14 children out of wedlock and the former Prince of Wales is not without his own past scandals but there is nothing currently that would hinder him from ruling well as a monarch with Queen Consort by his side.