God Save the Queen has now become God Save the King in honor of King Charles III

King Charles II ABC 7 screenshot

A new sovereign and a new song

Immediately upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the lyrics of Britain's national anthem were changed from God Save the Queen to God Save the King in honor of the new monarch King Charles III. The song is in the same tune as the American classic My Country Tis of Thee. The first stanza will now be:

"God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King! Send him victorious, happy and glorious, long to reign over us, God save the King."

These words certainly came to pass for Queen Elizabeth who was the longest reigning British monarch with 70 years on the throne and 96 years of life.

Even if King Charles II lives as long as his mother or his father Prince Phillip who died a few months before his 100th birthday he will never reign as long as his mother. The new King of England will turn 74 on November 14 so at best he will have about two decades on the throne.

The author of God Save the Queen/King may be unknown

The author of the original song God Save the Queen is unknown although British composer John Bull (1562/63 – March 12 or 13 1628) has at times been attributed as the author. The tune is considered to be a plainchant or plainsong. Since the song's first publication, different verses have been added and taken away and, most times, only the first verse is sung.

The song wishes long life and prosperity to the reigning monarch and today this is wished upon King Charles III as it was for his mother before him. The Queen is dead long live the King God Save the King!