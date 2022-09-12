Long live the King His Majesty Charles III

Cheryl E Preston

King Charles IIIABC News screenshot

Long live King Charles III

The Queen is dead, long live the King! Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George is now officially His Majesty King Charles III. He was born the heir apparent on November 14, 1948, and has been the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay for 70 years since1952. He ascended to the British throne on September 8 2022 upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has the dual distinction of being both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history He was the longest-serving Prince of Wales, holding the title for 66 years from July 1958 until his accession. Rumors that Queen Elizabeth would turn the throne over to her grandson Prince William were unfounded but now have resurfaced and quickly been put to rest.

God save the King!

Elizabeth II never had the authority to appoint who would reign in her place. Thanks to the 1701 Act of Settlement it is only the act of Parliament that can determine who succeeds to the throne. The requirements are that a monarch's heir must be his or her direct successor and also be a Protestant. This would be the former prince of Wales who is now King Charles III.

Thanks to Queen Elizabeth II her daughter-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles will now become Queen Consort which is the official title of a woman who marries a king. Prince William and Kate Middleton will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall because the titles move up. This has been a long and winding road for King Charles III but he will now rule with the love of his life by his side,

