Britons were wait at Buckingham Palace for news when Queen Elizabeth II passed away

Buckingham Palace Sky News screenshot

Britons are waiting for news on the Queen

British citizens are gathering in front of Buckingham Palace for news about Queen Elizabeth II who is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The 96-year-old Monarch is said to be surrounded by her entire immediate family including Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have remained in London according to Sky News. There have been no reports regarding Camilla Parker Bowles the Duchess of Cornwall.

Balmoral is the Scotland location where Harry and Prince William were vacationing with their father Prince Charles when they received the news their mother Princes Diana passed away. This is also where Queen Elizabeth II has a big party for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some news outlets have reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited but declined.

The world is watching

Sky News reporters say this is an important moment and they don't want to speculate but the Queen's age and the gathering of the family have everyone in a somber mood. Queen Elizabeth is considered the "nation's granny" and beloved by her subjects and was last seen on Tuesday so this news is especially shocking

Best wishes for the Monarch are coming in from around the world. Minority leader Mitch McConnell sent well wishes from the United States and prayers for the Queen and said she is “an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world.” President Biden sent his thoughts as did other world leaders. There was a false report the Queen had died from a BBC reporter that sent shock waves but it was later proven false but now we know that Elizabeth II has passed and the world mourns.