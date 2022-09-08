Peacock slashes price for new Days of Our Lives viewers

Peacock has a new offer Peacock screenshot

Peacock is trying to gain Days of Our Lives fans by slashing the price for their premium channel. Days will begin airing exclusively on the streaming service on Monday, September 12 and older fans of the former NBC soap have complained. Not everyone has $4.99 extra a month so now there s a special offer,

New Peacock subscribers can join the streaming service for only $1.99 a month for the first year or purchase 12 months for $19.99. This is a really good deal but does not address a few other issues that some Days of Our Lives viewers are dealing with. Older fans who are living in long-term care facilities, retirement communities or assisted senior living housing may not have the choice to watch DOOL. These are the core fans who have stuck with the show for most or all of it's 57-year run.

Offering a discount for the first year is commendable but it will not benefit fans who do not have smart TVs and are using cable television, an antenna or a converter box that only picks up certain network television stations. Cox cable offers streaming through the Internet but some older DOOL viewers may not have a smartphone or computer so they are out of luck.

These long-time fans will be left behind when for some watching the afternoon soap makes their day. Peacock emphasizes that Roku boxes or Amazon firesticks will allow fans to stream Days of Our Lives. Some seniors don't drive and may not have anyone to purchase or install these devices. Technology is rapidly changing and sadly some will be left behind.

For a listing of what services you can use to obtain Peacock please click on this link. A new episode of Days of Our Lives will air each day but no time frame has been given. Some fans will probably view the soap at 1:00 pm because this is what they have done for decades. There is an old saying that where there is a will there is a way. Hopefully, everyone who desires to continue watching DOOL will find a way to do so. The soap could pick up some viewers now that it will not be competing wth the CBS soaps The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.