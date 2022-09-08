Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinct

Check into cash is no more Google maps Screenshot

What happened to the local payday lenders?

Once upon a time when you drove through the Star City, you may have noticed there were payday loan establishments throughout Roanoke specifically on Willamson Road, Melrose Avenue and

East Main Street in Salem. Now the buildings that used to house what are referred to as predatory loan companies are vacant or are occupied by other businesses.

You no longer see Check into Cash or other places where you could borrow money until your next paycheck. There are no longer signs on buildings offering to let you obtain a cash advance or title loans on a vehicle. Almost all of them have been replaced by vape, tobacco, or CBD oil products stores or the buildings are no longer in use.

Perhaps you have attempted to obtain a payday loan online only to be told that the state of Virginia no longer allows this type of borrowing. Technically you can still obtain a cash advance loan but the Commonwealth changed the rules and it makes it more difficult. Cash advance businesses became legal in this state in 2002 and in 2008 complaints were so bad that legislators began trying to make restrictions.

Changes were made to protect consumers

The first change they made was in 2008 to limit payday lending to one loan at a time because some consumers were juggling 2,3 and even 4 loans simultaneously. I personally know people who asked for rides all over town trying to repay these loans so they could borrow again.

The Fairness in Lending Act fundamentally altered the payday loan structure by reducing the allowable finance charges, while increasing the maximum amount you can borrow, and extending the minimum repayment term. In other words, borrowers can obtain more money, pay less interest and have longer to pay back the money. This sounds like a win-win but the loan companies began closing up shop.

Predatory lenders felt they had the right to charge excessive fees because their clientele has low cred scores and is high risk. This is the reason that companies, where you can rent to own furniture and appliances, are so much more expensive than traditional stores. The state of Virginia was number seven on the list of states with complaints against cash advance companies so legislators set in motion the laws that would help those who were in bondage by borrowing and reborrowing these loans.