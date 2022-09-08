The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki and Phyllis proceed to phase two in taking down Diane

Phyllis and Nikki Odvut Roviar screenshot

Jack is outraged at Nikki and Phyllis

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman expresses his outrage to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). He approaches the women at Society and tells them they were seen several times with investigative reports Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) and he knows they were behind the article on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Nikki and Phyllis laugh and don't even bother to deny their actions and instead attack Jack for defending Diane. He tells them he is allowing Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) to get to know his mother on his own terms. He then says Diane is trying to do better and has moved on and yells at Phyllis and Nikki that they too should move on.

Nikki has a backup plan

Once Jack leaves the women wonder who killed the follow-up stories that Talia was going to publish and Phyllis ponders what they should do now. Nikki very confidently says she has a backup plan and that she will be heading to Los Angeles next week to talk to Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan). Phyllis is alarmed and runs behind Nikki asking if she is certain she should reach out to Sharp as he is the one who helped Diane fake her death which led to Nikki being charged with her murder.

Nikki replies that she is hoping to get some information that will be beneficial and so juicy that Talia will change her mind and write a follow-up story. Phylis thinks this could be risky but Nikki is ready for phase two of taking Diane down. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have revealed that before Nikki travels to LA, Deacon will show up in Genoa City on Tuesday, September 20. He will seek forgiveness from his ex-wife but Nikki will not be interested in an apology.

Nikk will only want Deacon to supply her with information that she can use against Diane. Both Jack and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) have warned her about not hurting Kyle, Summer Newman Abbott ( Allison Lanier), and Harrison Locke Abbott (Kellen Enriquez). Enlisting the help of Deacon and going to LA to dig up trouble is sure to cause a lot of pain. Be on the lookout for The Young and the Restless updates on this evolving storyline.