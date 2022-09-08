Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth Royal family channel screenshot

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?

Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.

Harry whose real name is His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David, will always be a prince because he is the son of the future king. The Duke and Duchess title was bestowed upon the prince and his wife shortly after they married and were expected to carry out their duties as the other Royals have. It is being suggested that the reason for the move to revoke Duke and Duchess is because Meghan walked away from the Royal family but is capitalizing on those connections.

Does the Queen have the authority to remove her grandson's title?

In 2020, however, it was reported that UK law makes it almost impossible for Queen Elizabeth to strip her grandson of his title so it's not clear why this is being revisited unless something has changed. Those who are against Meghan having a title should take note that she shares her husband's station and no official title has been bestowed upon her.

Meghan is a duchess because the man she married is a duke. Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge only because Prince William is a duke and Camilla Parker Bowles is Duchess of Cornwall because Charles the Prince of Wales is also Duke of Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth might be fed up with the Sussexes and possibly now have the OK to strip them of being a Duke and Duchess of Sussex or she may not be considering this move at all.

Perhaps the Monarch would like to relieve Prince Harry of his title which would ensure Meghan Markle loses her is unable to do so. So much conflicting information is published about the Royals that it's difficult to know what to believe.