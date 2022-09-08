Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on Saturday

Downtown taco fest WDBJ7 screenshot

New Taco festival in downtown Roanoke

A new food festival is coming to downtown Roanoke this Saturday, September 10. The Roanoke Taco Fest will be an all-day event that takes place in Elmwood Park and benefit Huddle Up Moms a Roanoke-based non-profit that promotes health and wellness for women. The activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $12 for ages 13 and above while children ages 12 and under can attend for free.

There will be contests, a family fun zone, and live music. Beer and other beverages will be available and food vendors will include: Cabo Fish Taco, Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Elote Alebrije Mexican Street Corn, Giggles the Bus, Sweets by Shaniece, Tacos Rojas, and Tuco’s Taqueria.

Roanoke's first Taco festival WDBJ 7 screenshot

Entertainment and more

The entertainment schedule will be as follows but there are a number of other activities planned.

11 am - Annalyse Marie Music

12 pm - JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

1 pm - Salsa Noke

2 pm Blu3print

3 pm Christian Q & the Groove

4 pm Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks

Huddle Up Moms "empowers mothers through education, connection, and support by teaming up with other organizations that promote women's health and wellness". The organization offers videos blogs, panels and workshops. HUM creates activities and hosts events that put mothers in contact with those in the community like other moms who can assist them. They also offer programs where mothers with similar experiences can help one another.

