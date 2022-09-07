The Bold and the Beautiful fans are tired of Ridge, Taylor and Brooke

Taylor, Ridge, and Brook CBS B&B

Contempt grows for Ridge and his two wives

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful continue to be vocal about the Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang ) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) love triangle. One comment after the Soaps.com video of Land and Hayes summed up viewer sentiment pretty well.

"Who the hell cares who Ridge goes back with I wouldn't buy a ticket If they raffled him off and it is no use calling the writers out they just don't care what the viewers want they will continue to write this trash so do not watch the Taylor and Ridge scenes. And better be careful here since we have a Prima Donna on the show who does not like to be criticized but I just do not like her or the way she projects her character. Enough said as there is no more to say because the show stinks."

Fans believe Ridge will choose Taylor

B&B viewers overwhelmingly agree that Ridge will end up with Taylor and that the writers' don't care that the fans are tired of this same scenario. Those who watch the CBS soap also believe that Ridge is too old to not know which woman he wants to be with. (The following quote is exactly as it appears on the Soaps.com site).

"There are no saints on this show. What find most disturbing is there's no genuine new creativity with these characters. Brooke and Ridge are too old to Ned still fighting about an ex. Bloodhound have exciting new man whose willing too her life blissful and leave to Taylor. The thing is this story line makes no sense he has children with both of so the premise that he returns to his family is silly and it's hypocritical. The writing is flawed and boring."

Viewers believe that Ridge and Brooke will separate because of the growing tension over whether Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) or Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) should raise Douglas Forrester ( Django Feri). He will choose Taylor by default and this will give Thomas and Steffy Forrester Finn ( Jacqueline Wood) the family they have been longing for. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how this works out.