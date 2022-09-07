The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton and Matthew Atkinson are friends in spite of their opposing religious views

Cheryl E Preston

Matthew Atkinson and Scott CliftonBold Live Screenshot

An unlikely pair

On The Bold and the Beautiful Liam Spencer cannot stand Thomas Forrester but his portrayerScott Clifton gets along pretty well with Matthew Atkinson who plays his on-screen nemesis. These two don't seem likely to be friends off camera considering their very different spiritual views. Clifton is an avowed Atheist and Atkinson says he is a Christian Theist and has confessed belief in Jesus Christ.

This has not stopped the two actors from tthnking highly of each other, hanging out, going camping, and respecting one another's points of view. Atkinson admitted that the duo has had some heated debates and Clifton agreed. Somehow these two men have managed to maintain a friendship without either being swayed by the other's values.

Matthew AtkinsonFacebook screenshot

The opposing belief system

Matthew has fans who enjoy his being vocal about his personal faith and sharing online. Last Christmas he revealed to Soaps.com that he spent time hiking in the snow at Yellowstone Park which he said was a great way to reflect upon and celebrate the birth of Christ whom he said is the reason for the season.

Clifton stated on The Atheist Experience that he cannot reconcile the things in scripture with a loving God. He also says to follow God's commands or worship a God who demands it is not for him. It's clear that Clifton is strong in his non-believing views but he used the Name of Jesus several times when expressing his opinion.

The duo discussed their unusual bond on a recent episode of the Bold Live Podcast. In spite of the fundamental differences, they have found a common ground and do more than exist as cast members on The Bold and the Beautiful. It is evident in the way they interact that these two are not pretending for the camera. Scott Clifton and Matthew Atkinson really are friends.

Comments / 8

