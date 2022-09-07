Fans and cast are baffled by The Bold and the Beautiful writers

Rena Sofer and Matthew Atkinson YouTube B&B screenshots

The Bold and the Beautiful fans and cast agree

Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful have consistently voiced their concerns about two continuing issues with the CBS soap. Fans have been asking for decades for the writers to stop focusing on Brook Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the love triangle she is in with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) but the saga continues.

For the past three and one-half years since 2019, B&B viewers have been emphasizing that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) should have a love life and stop being obsessed with Hope Logan Spencer (Anika Noelle). Sadly their voices have not been heeded as Thomas is still alone.

Recently two cast members of The Bold and the Beautiful have spoken out candidly regarding both issues. Atkinson shared his views during a Bold Live interview where a viewer named Liz from Delaware County called in to ask when Thomas would find lasting love. Atkinson said that since he took over the role in 2019 his character has had a nonwedding to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and a fake marriage to Hope but no real romance.

Matthew Atkinson and Rena Sofer speak out

He also said "literally everyone" has been requesting that his character find love except the B&B writers' room. Matthew added that he hoped it would happen soon. During the time that Atkinson says “If I had my way,” “I would have the obsession to Hope be done with. I don’t think that was really a big deal in Thomas’ life before I came on the show. It seemed like he had other relationships that were much more significant to him.”

Matthew's statement lets B&B fans know that the issue is with the writers of The Bold and the Beautiful and Rena Sofer who recently left her role as Quinn Fuller Forrester just echoed the same sentiment. During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she said one of the reasons she left the CBS soap is because the writers have the show focusing on Brook who is written as needy while a strong character like Quinn was underdeveloped.

When will Brad Bell and his writing team pay attention?

Fans have been complaining nonstop for several years about Brook, Ridge, and Taylor as well as Liam, Steffy, and Hope. Now that Matthew Atkinson has spoken out and Rena Sofer has given her truth will executive producer Brad Bell pay attention? What will it take for the writing team on The Bold and the Beautiful to stop focusing on Brook and give Thomas a real romance? Will they heed the voice of the actors and the fans or continue in the same unpopular direction? Stay tuned and find out