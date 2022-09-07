Deacon Sharp crosses over to The Young and the Restless and Nikki Newman heads to The Bold and the Beautiful

Deacon and Nikki Theyoungandrestless 1234 Screenshot

Deacon and Nikki reunite

TV Insider has revealed that the CBS soaps will have double crossover episodes this month. Soaps in Depth says that the fun begins on The Young and the Restless Tuesday, September 20 when Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) leaves LA and The Bold and the Beautiful. and turns up in Genoa City. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will probably have some choice words for her former husband whom Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters) claims assisted her in faking her death.

So far no type of charges have been brought against Ms. Jenkiins for faking her death but with Deacon's luck, he might go down for helping her. This will be an interesting reunion considering Nikki is still fuming over Diane's "resurrection" from the dead. The following week after Deacon appears in Genoa City, Nikki will head to LA. Thomas Scott acknowledged that this was her first crossover from The Young and the Restless to the sister soap and she does not know why it took so long. She also said she enjoyed working with Kanan who is a great actor.

Something big may be on the horizon

Spoilers don't indicate why Deacon will head to LA but this is a strange move considering that on The Bold and the Beautiful he is afraid to leave Sheila Carter (Kimberlain Brown) alone. Something serious must be about to happen if Sharp is willing to trust Ms. Carter not to get into any trouble and whatever takes place once he arrives in Genoa City is going to give Nikki a reason to visit LA. More than likely it will be something related to taking down Diane.

Soaps in Depth did say that Deacon will be remorseful for helping Diane but Nikki will not be interested in his apology. All she wants is information to use to run Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) mother far away from Genoa City. This suggests that Nikki may summon Deacon to town and once she gets info from him she might head to LA to get evidence to use in her vendetta. Be on the lookout for updates related to the two upcoming crossovers where Deacon Sharpe heads to The Young and the Restless and Nikk Newman goes to The Bold and the Beautiful.