Four centurions are celebrated

WDBJ 7 is reporting that The Glebe Retirement Community in Daleville Botetourt county recently celebrated four residents who are over the age of 100. This past Tuesday afternoon the senior facllty hosted an afternoon tea for Evelyn Blake, Barbara Koch, Horst Lonitz, and and Millie Tompkins.The centurions continue to recall their childhoods as though it was yesterday and WDBJ 7 reports that three of them sat down for sandwiches and tea, and shared what it was like to grow up a century ago.

The Glebe is a senor living community that says it offers everything older adults need without the worry. On Tuesday Kotch, 102 did not join the others but WDBJ 7 says she made this statement: “It is important to look ahead, more important than it is to look behind,” Koch said. “If you keep looking behind, you may find you are looking at unhappy things more than happy things.” Her three comrades received the royal treatment at the Glebe's beauty salon prior to celebration.

Memories from the past

The long-term memory of these seniors is amazing as they told their stories. Blake, 102 was part of the first generation of females to have voting rights and had this to say accordng to WDBJ 7. “There were a whole lot of things girls weren’t allowed to do,” Blake said. “If you had a little brother, he was allowed to do things that you were not allowed to do. And that bothered me.”

Lonitz, 103 Lonitz could still recall "precise details" from when he lived in Germany during World War II and said of that time: “It was a rather hard life because Germany lost the war,” Lonitz said. “As a child you were happy with such simple and primitive toys.”

Tompkins, 106, the oldest remembered what what her life was like while living through The Great Depression. She said: “I did whatever my grandmother taught me to do,” Tompkins said. “She was a wonderful teacher.”

Words of wisdom for future generations

When you watch the video you will notice that each of these women spoke with amazing clarity and seemed to have strong cognitive skills despite their ages. The younger three offered words of wisdom for those who are coming behind them.

Lonitz this gem:“Be happy, and make your happiness important,” Lonitz said. “Work hard and work your way up.” This suggestion of proritizng happiness is number eight on a list of what habits lead to a long life.

Blake said: “Like what you’re doing and you’ll never work another day. It can all be fun,” Blake said. “You can make something of it and make something good out of things you don’t think any good can come of.”

Focusing on the future is also a way to maintain a long life. So there we have it, from those who should know, three important keys to a long, happy, successful life.