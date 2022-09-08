The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following through

Chelsea and Adam Global TV screenshot

Genoa City love lives in chaos

Ever since shortly before COVID The Young and the Restless has been teasing viewers with possible hookups and relationships that did not last or never came to pass. First, there was Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) whom spoilers said would reconnect because they dated off-screen and would not need to social distance.

The same was said of Elena Dawson (Brytny Sarpy) and Devon Hamilton ( Bryton James) who also are a couple in real time but nothing worked out in either situation. Next, there were spoilers insisting that Devon and Abby Chancellor ( Melissa Ordway) would become a couple and raise Dominic (River and Rain Ware) together and that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria Newman Locke (Amela Heinle) would reunite but neither has come to pass.

Many possibilities but nothing is certain

Now The Young and the Restless is all over the place with Genoa City residents and their love lives. During the past few months, Chelsea Lawson ( Melissa Claire Egan) reconnected with Adam, flirted with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) began falling for Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasaro), kissed Billy, and now is leaning on Chance Chancellor ( Conner Floyd).

Those who watch The Young and the Restless would enjoy seeing love in the afternoon instead of all of these possible romances being teased but never working out. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) seems to be growing closer to Nick while still having feelings for Adam. There does not seem to be a clear path for any of these relationships and fans are not certain which ones they should be backing. So much has been promised but so little has been delivered.