Rena Sofer reveals her reasons for leaving General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful were related

Rena Sofer opens up about leaving two soaps

The soap world was stunned when Rena Sofer recently walked away from her role of Quinn Fuller Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a Podcast with Soap Opera Digest the soap vet discussed how she left the CBS soap for the same reason she made an exit from ABCs General Hospital. She expounds on her reasons in a way that she did not while she was still on the soap and explained in detail how she felt undervalued on both daytime dramas.

Sofer portrayed Lois Cerillo Ashton on GH from 1993-1997. She indicated that once Lois gave birth to a daughter Brook Lynn with Ned Ashton Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) there was nowhere for the character to go or grow. The actress said that on B&B Quinn was being pushed to the back burner and she felt there was much more to the story. On both shows, Rena felt that she was not being fully utilized and was not given much to work with.

The Brooke and Ridge show was a factor

Sofer also basically said that B&B was written around Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). This is something that fans have been saying for decades but the love triangle between these two and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) continues to dominate the screen. She added that she believes there should have been more to the story between Quinn and Ridge and that Quinn's past should have been explored.

Immediately after the announcement that she was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful Sofer said it was the right time for her to leave and that she had already decided that year number nine would be the end for her. This was the clean version but the SOD really brings out the truth. Sofer addressed fans who desire to see Lois back on General Hospital although it's been 25 years. She said she would gladly return if Lois did more than serve coffee.