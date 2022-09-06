Tajh Bellow landed a contract role on General Hospital after a decade of persistance

Tajh Bellow Soap Central Screenshot

Taj Bellow was determined to play TJ

In 2018 Tajh Bellow was recast as TJ Ashford on General Hospital and after being on recurring status for four years he was placed on contract in 2022. Fans may have noticed that he is having interactions with an increasing number of cast members including Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner.

Bellow's path to this current situation on GH actually began a decade earlier. The actor who began his career at the age of 12 first auditioned for the role of Thomas Ashford Jr. in 2012. He was not chosen and tried again in 2016 and once more was turned down. In 2018 Bellow auditioned a third time for the General Hospital role and got the part.

He was placed on recurring status and rarely on screen until recently and now he is obtaining more screen time. The actor shared in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that in 2018 he attended a Shakespearian intensive at Magdalen College, Oxford and when he returned to the States he was chosen for the part of TJ just two months later.

Tajh Bellow outside of General Hospital

If Bellow looks familiar it's because he has a number of projects under his belt. His television roles include Girl Meets World, KC Undercover, Bosch, Twisted, Sam and Cat, Save Me, and Twenty Six Miles. He was in the short film Don't Touch if You Ain't Prayed 2 and also starred as Dr. Ben Carson's younger brother in the television film Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story.

Bellow told SOD that he and his onscreen domestic partner Molly Corinthos Davis (Haley Pullos) hit It off immediately and have become great friends off the set. He also said that he realizes now that he was not meant to portray TJ until the third time which was the charm. Tajh Bellow says being on contract on General Hospital means more than anyone will ever know. He is also grateful for being nominated for a Daytime Emmy and says the nomination indicates his performance is being noticed.

Taj Bellow says being placed on contract leads him to believe that his hard work has paid off and he is appreciative of playing a young black man who is a doctor and being a role model. He added that he is also friends off-screen with Katelynn MacMillan (Willow Tate) and enjoys how they are getting to know each other on-screen because of Willow's health issues. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out what happens next.