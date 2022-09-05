Tisha Campbell dishes 30 years of Martin

Martin cast Comedy Hype screenshot

Three decades of Martin

Martin premiered on FOX on August 27, 1992, and was an instant hit that ran for five seasons until May 1, 1997. Actress Tisha Campbell who portrayed Gina Waters Payne recently spoke on “ Sway In the Morning ” about the series and uploaded clips to her Instagram where she said "Can’t believe it! We are so appreciative and grateful for all of you sticking with us for 30 years!! Always a big thank you to @swayuniverse and @swayinthemorning for a great time!” . Atlanta Black Star recently shared some of the interview that was about the sitcom.

Campbell admits that during Martin's original run she was just doing a job to feed her family and only began watching episodes three years ago. The actress revealed that most of the jokes that viewers found so funny were actually "inside jokes for the cast, it was all inside jokes.” She added that Martin Lawrence the star of the show kept the cast in the dark regarding his portrayal of Sheneneh and Jerome. Campbell said they never saw Lawrence getting dressed as these alter egos so when she and her co-stars saw him in character their reactions were genuine.

A reboot may never happen

Campbell is appreciative of the fans and amazed that the sitcom remains popular. When asked about a possible reboot Campbell said it would be "too hard" without Tommy Ford who portrayed Tommy and who passed away at age 52 in 2016 after a stomach aneurysm. Lawrence, Campbell, Tichina Arnold, (Pam), and Carl Anthony Payne ll, (Cole) got together again for the first time since she left the series in 1996.

They reunited in June when they met on Martin's green couch when BET celebrated three decades of Martin. Campbell told Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier regarding a reboot in the absence of Ford “It really is too hard. We would miss him so much. Well, never say never, like Martin says, but it’s just too hard to see ourselves without him.”

