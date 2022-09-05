Virginia residents are at risk of Listeria from Smoked Salmon

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK9tK_0hizPgnC00
ListeriaNymus Screenshot

Virginia residents need to take heed

A Miami-based seafood company has voluntarily recalled all of its smoked salmon due to a risk of Listeria. News 7 is reporting that St. James Smokehouse has issued warnings in ten states. They are New York, Washington, Alabama, Wisconsin, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Virginia.

No related illnesses have been reported but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that the smoked salmon may be tainted with listeria which can cause serious and even fatal infections in elderly adults children and those who have weakened immune systems.

Listera facts

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says Listeria is an infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die from the infection The CBC indicates that those who are most likely to be a risk are pregnant women and their newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and adults aged 65 or older.

Listeria most often is found in unpasteurized milk products and deli meat that has not been properly processed and the bacteria can survive both refrigeration and freezing. For this reason, those who are at a higher risk for serious infections should avoid eating foods that are most likely to contain listeria bacteria. Healthy people rarely become sick from Listeria and immediate treatment with antibiotics is necessary. For babies still in the womb, however, it can be fatal.

St. James smoked salmon is being recalled and NBC News says consumers should throw out and not eat from 4-oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon that were sold between February and June 2022.

# Listeria Smoked Salmon

