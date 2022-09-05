Friends of Prince Charles say he is hurt and bewildered by Prince Harry's actions

Prince Charles and Prince Harr ET Screenshot

Prince Charles is concerned about Prince Harry

According to Marie Claire via The Daily Mail friends of Prince Charles are saying that he is hurt and bewildered by the actions of Prince Harry and does not understand why his son simply bolted from the UK and moved his family to the United States. An even more troubling issue for the future monarch is the fact that Harry is no longer abiding by the Royal rule of "Never complain, never explain."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing quite a bit of complaining and explaining and now Meghan Markle is hosting the Archetypes Podcast. The rumor mill says the Royal family is concerned about what may be revealed and the same is true in regard to Harry who has a tell-all book that will soon be released. Something serious must have taken place for the Prince to cut ties as he did. The question then becomes whether Prince Charles is more concerned about the relationship with his son or the damage that will be done to "The Crown."

Conflicting reports on the Royals

This new information suggests that Prince Charles is grieving the exit of his son but Harry has said that his father cut him off financially and that he no longer has bodyguards paid for by the Royals. There are also articles indicating that Harry and William will never be close again while others say Kate Middleton is trying to bring the brothers together. Conflicting reports bring confusion so the public does not know what to believe.

It s being reported that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is also suffering since the Sussex family moved to the US so there is quite a bit of pain within this family. The "friends" are saying this is difficult for Prince Charles because he is not allowed to defend himself or give his version of events. He did however comment on one issue.

The future looks bleak

It has been alleged that the future King was concerned about the skin color of Prince Harry's son Archie. While Oprah Winfrey and others expressed shock, there are many people who know that curiosity about complexion is normal. Charles denied that he made any comments so no one knows what the truth is.

The future does not look promising for these Royals to reconcile with all of the varied emotions and allegations going back and forth. Even so, as a father Prince Charles probably is truly concerned about his son and his future.