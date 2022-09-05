Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

Fireworks Ray Hennessey Unsplash

A possible rainy Labor Day in the Star City

For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.

Splash Valley is closing for the season

WDBJ7 s reporting that Splash Valley Water Park located at the Greenwood Recreational Center in Roanoke County will be closing for the season after Labor Day. Don't miss your last opportunity for water slides, a river, and children's activities. There is a special rate for Roanoke County Residents and Green Ridge Recreation members of $7 all day for admission. Non-county residents or those who are not Greenway recreation members still get in for $7 after 4 p.m. Splash Valley is open from 11 to 7 on Monday.

Fireworks and Ricky Scaggs concert

Country singer Ricky Scaggs will be performing Monday night at the Academy Center for the Arts n Lynchburg. Ticket prices are from $25.00 to $82.50 and the show starts at 7:30 pm. From 5-10 PM in Moneta Virginia, you can enjoy fireworks, food, and fellowship at the East Lake Community Church. Keep these things in mind and have a safe Labor Day.