Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings

Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?

When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.

Instyle is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will avoid each other this week when Harry and Meghan Markle travel to the UK while The Animated Times is saying that Kate Middleton wants to broker peace between her spouse and his brother. More than likely the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Princess Diana's sons make a decision

One move that the "heir and the spare" did make was to decide to no longer celebrate the anniversary of Princess Dana's death together or in public. There is no way to know with certainty whether this was motivated by recent events or not. Royal authors, biographers, and insiders at times could be making faulty assumptions based on what they know at the time.

The future King and his sibling cannot be mending fences and decided to cut each other off simultaneously so it has to be one or the other. Perhaps it's neither and the brother are simply leading different lifestyles. The press can get things half right or even fully wrong. Consider what happened in daytime television this year.

Time will tell all

The rumor mill began saying early in the year that soap vet Trevor Howard had been hired by ABC daytime drama General Hospital as a recast for Jason Morgan. Fast forward to August and the CBS soap The Young and the Restless spoilers are confirming that St. John has been hired. When it comes to the Royals only Prince William and Kate Middleton really know if they desire reconciliation and only Harry and Meghan know with certainty whether the fences can be mended.

Are the Sussexes going to visit the Royal family this week and does Kate Middleton truly desire a reconciliation? Is the rift too deep to heal or is there hope for Prince William and Prince Harry? Express says reconciliation is doubtful and with Megan airing dirty laundry and Harry's tell-all book coming out this could be the case. Time will tell us all we need to know.