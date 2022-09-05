Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey dish about being mixed race and forced to choose sides on Archetypes Podcast

Meghan Markle and Marah Care TV News24 screenshot

Meghan and Mariah have some things in common

Meghan Markle's second guest on her Archetypes Podcast was singing sensation Mariah Carey. The two women found they had something in common in addition to being biracial and spoke about how society seems to want mixed-race individuals to pick a side and identify as either black or white. The duo agreed that this causes identity issues and discussed that actress Halle Berry is biracial but because of her darker skin s considered black.

Carey said she and Markle as biracial women being lighter than Berry cause them additional problems. Meghan and Marah's plight brings to mind my grandma once saying that if you were going to be black then "be black." In other words, don't fool people by how you look and make it clear what race you are as if any mixed-race individual has control over what ethnicity dominates their genes.

Racism has many forms

This brought to my remembrance The book Queen (by Alex Haley) and the miniseries by the same name. Both seem to agree with this sentiment of what those of my grandma's generation voiced which is that one should adequately present as either African American or Caucasian. There is a scene where a white man kisses Queen (Berry in the television series) because she looks completely white. He is shocked and angered that he could not tell she was biracial.

In the miniseries, Queen has situations where she passes for white in order to survive and on one occasion screams over and over "I is Nigra" in order to be accepted by blacks and get some food. Berry identifies as being a black child raised by a white mother while Mariah and Meghan indicated on the Archetypes Podcast they each have had trouble identifying who they are as a combination of being both black and white.

Dating Prince Harry caused race issues for Markle

Markle shared that her racial identity became front and center after it became public knowledge that she was dating Prince Harry. She said at that point she was identified by others as "black." There are probably biracial individuals who can identify with what was revealed in the Archetypes Podcast and who are thankful to the host and guest for sharing their truth.

There are also those who were not impressed with the Podcast period and criticized Meghan's first interview with Serena Williams and there are those taking issue with Marah Carey referring to Meghan Markle as a "diva." Some critics are saying the women were self-absorbed and heaping too much praise on one another. Whatever opinions the public has this second Archetypes Podcast has raised awareness of the issues of the mixed-race population and there is probably more to come.